    Coast Guard assists 3 aboard disabled sailing vessel off Vilano Beach [Image 1 of 3]

    Coast Guard assists 3 aboard disabled sailing vessel off Vilano Beach

    VILANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A Coast Guard Station Mayport boat crew tows a disabled 30-foot sailing vessel with three people aboard offshore Vilano Beach, Florida, July 22, 2023. The sailing vessel became disabled due to a passing storm and was towed safely to the Vilano Beach Fishing Pier in St. Augustine, Florida, by the boat crew. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Mayport)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2023
    Date Posted: 07.23.2023 09:12
    Location: VILANO BEACH, FL, US 
    This work, Coast Guard assists 3 aboard disabled sailing vessel off Vilano Beach [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Florida
    Sailing Vessel
    Station Mayport

