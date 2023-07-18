Coast Guard assists 3 aboard disabled sailing vessel off Vilano Beach

A Coast Guard Station Mayport boat crew tows a disabled 30-foot sailing vessel with three people aboard offshore Vilano Beach, Florida, July 22, 2023. The sailing vessel became disabled due to a passing storm and was towed safely to the Vilano Beach Fishing Pier in St. Augustine, Florida, by the boat crew. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Mayport)

