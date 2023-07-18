Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199)

    CORAL SEA

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Mothershead 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    CORAL SEA (July 21, 2023) Ensign Mahmoud Abusaid, from Kennesaw, Ga., and Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Matthew James, from Munhall, Pa., monitor personnel on the deck of the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) from a remote operated console in the pilot house aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during a replenishment-at-sea. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional Allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.23.2023 08:12
    Photo ID: 7929596
    VIRIN: 230721-N-JO829-1075
    Resolution: 2400x1714
    Size: 913.89 KB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAS
    USNS
    DESRON
    Rafael Peralta
    DDG115

