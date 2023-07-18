Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lewis B. Puller Helo Operations [Image 2 of 2]

    Lewis B. Puller Helo Operations

    GULF OF OMAN

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230720-N-NH267-1513 GULF OF OMAN (July 20, 2023) Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Connor Woodill looks out from an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26 alongside expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) in the Gulf of Oman, July 20, 2023. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.23.2023 06:01
    Photo ID: 7929534
    VIRIN: 230720-N-NH257-1513
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lewis B. Puller Helo Operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lewis B. Puller Helo Operations
    Lewis B. Puller Helo Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Gulf of Oman
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    HSC 26
    USS Lewis B. Puller

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT