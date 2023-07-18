2nd Lt. Christofer Atkinson, a chaplain candidate assigned to 505th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater, reads a text panel inside of the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, July 21, 2023. Soldiers visited San Antonio, the Alamo and the downtown river walk as part of unit ministry team led morale welfare and recreation events. The 505th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater conducted Rapidly Engaged 23 at Camp Bullis, Texas July 8-28, 2023, and trained on intelligence tasks in support of an army service component command. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Joshua Frye)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.22.2023 12:31 Photo ID: 7929098 VIRIN: 230721-A-JJ835-3157 Resolution: 5040x3360 Size: 25.61 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MIRC Soldiers visit the Alamo as part of MWR event [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Joshua Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.