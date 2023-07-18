Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MIRC Soldiers visit the Alamo as part of MWR event [Image 5 of 5]

    MIRC Soldiers visit the Alamo as part of MWR event

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Maj. Joshua Frye 

    Military Intelligence Readiness Command

    2nd Lt. Christofer Atkinson, a chaplain candidate assigned to 505th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater, reads a text panel inside of the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, July 21, 2023. Soldiers visited San Antonio, the Alamo and the downtown river walk as part of unit ministry team led morale welfare and recreation events. The 505th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater conducted Rapidly Engaged 23 at Camp Bullis, Texas July 8-28, 2023, and trained on intelligence tasks in support of an army service component command. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Joshua Frye)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.22.2023 12:31
    Photo ID: 7929098
    VIRIN: 230721-A-JJ835-3157
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 25.61 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    This work, MIRC Soldiers visit the Alamo as part of MWR event [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Joshua Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Intelligence
    MWR
    USAR
    MIRC

