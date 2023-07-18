4th Infantry Division Soldiers strengthen tactical skills through CH-47 Chinook cold load training in Latvia

U.S. Army Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 4th Infantry Division Artillery, pose for picture next to a CH-47D Chinook at Lielvarde Air Base, Latvia, July 18. The training, supported by crew chiefs and pilots with Task Force Knighthawk, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, provided the DIVARTY Soldiers an opportunity to increase their operational readiness. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. H Howey)

