Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    230719-A-KE130-7497 [Image 2 of 7]

    230719-A-KE130-7497

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Spc. Christina Chang 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Senior officials from the Maryland Army National Guard, the Estonian Defence Force, and the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina receive a briefing in Annapolis on the Maryland National Guard’s role in supporting state civil authorities on July 19, 2023.

    The MDNG, the Estonian Defence Force and the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina toured the historic Maryland State House while celebrating their partnership’s 30th Anniversary in July 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 20:59
    Photo ID: 7928594
    VIRIN: 230719-A-KE130-7497
    Resolution: 5894x3929
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230719-A-KE130-7497 [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Christina Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    230719-A-KE130-7463
    230719-A-KE130-7497
    230719-A-KE130-7512
    230719-A-KE130-7524
    230719-A-KE130-7534
    230719-A-KE130-7546
    230719-A-KE130-7560

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    Maryland National Guard
    Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina
    Estonian Defence Forces
    Maryland National Guard State Partnership Program
    Maryland State House

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT