    CPT Moorman Forms Radio Intelligence Section in France (28 JUL 1917)

    UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Lori Stewart 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Mobile radio tractor of the 310th Field Signal Battalion, Company A, near Cochem, Germany, 7 January 1919.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    VIRIN: 230721-A-SE658-6676
    This work, CPT Moorman Forms Radio Intelligence Section in France (28 JUL 1917), by Lori Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    World War I
    U.S. Army Signal Corps
    SIGINT
    American Expeditionary Force
    Radio Intelligence Section
    CPT Frank Moorman

