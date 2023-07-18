Col. David Flynn, outgoing director of air operations for Joint Force Headquarters—Kentucky, speaks during his retirement ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., May 20, 2023. Flynn is retiring after 28 years of military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2023 Date Posted: 07.21.2023 10:31 Photo ID: 7926560 VIRIN: 230520-Z-DI861-1128 Resolution: 2003x3000 Size: 3.54 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Flynn retires after 28 years of service [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.