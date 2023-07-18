Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Flynn retires after 28 years of service [Image 2 of 6]

    Col. Flynn retires after 28 years of service

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. David Flynn, outgoing director of air operations for Joint Force Headquarters—Kentucky, speaks during his retirement ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., May 20, 2023. Flynn is retiring after 28 years of military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)

    This work, Col. Flynn retires after 28 years of service [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flynn concludes 28 years of service to Air Force, Air National Guard

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing

