USS Carney (DDG 64) Conducts Flight Operations During CSG-4 COMPTUEX

ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 12, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) man flight quarters stations on the flight deck during deck landing qualifications with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7 July 12, 2023. The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

