    14th Military Police Brigade welcomes new leadership at ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    14th Military Police Brigade welcomes new leadership at ceremony

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Incoming 14th Military Police Brigade Commander Col. John Copeland accepts the unit guidon from U.S. Army Military Police School Commandant Brig. Gen. Sarah Albrycht, during a change-of-command ceremony Friday in Nutter Field House, where Fort Leonard Wood bid the outgoing commander Col. Kirk Whittenberger farewell and welcomed Copeland. (Photo by Melissa Buckley, Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 09:01
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US 
    Fort Leonard Wood

