14th Military Police Brigade welcomes new leadership at ceremony

Incoming 14th Military Police Brigade Commander Col. John Copeland accepts the unit guidon from U.S. Army Military Police School Commandant Brig. Gen. Sarah Albrycht, during a change-of-command ceremony Friday in Nutter Field House, where Fort Leonard Wood bid the outgoing commander Col. Kirk Whittenberger farewell and welcomed Copeland. (Photo by Melissa Buckley, Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office)
