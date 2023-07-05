230720-N-XK809-1016 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 20, 2023) – Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Garrett Kearney, assigned to the ‘Golden Swordsmen’ of Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, performs maintenace on a P-8A Poseidon on the flight line of NAS Sigonella, July 20, 2023. VP-47 is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Sykes/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 07.21.2023 04:36 Photo ID: 7925902 VIRIN: 230720-N-XK809-1016 Resolution: 4469x2979 Size: 2.34 MB Location: NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintenance [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 William Sykes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.