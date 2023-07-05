Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintenance

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, ITALY

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Sykes 

    Patrol Squadron 47

    230720-N-XK809-1016 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 20, 2023) – Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Garrett Kearney, assigned to the ‘Golden Swordsmen’ of Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, performs maintenace on a P-8A Poseidon on the flight line of NAS Sigonella, July 20, 2023. VP-47 is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Sykes/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 04:36
    Photo ID: 7925902
    VIRIN: 230720-N-XK809-1016
    Resolution: 4469x2979
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    NAVY
    VP-47
    P8

