Representatives from the Djibouti Armed Forces attend the Logistics in East Africa Forum at the Djibouti Kempinski Palace, in Djibouti, July 19, 2023. The representatives gathered informationand networked with other logisticians during the forum. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bradley Tipton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Date Posted: 07.21.2023 04:43 Photo ID: 7925892 VIRIN: 230719-F-EE215-1001 Resolution: 2628x1748 Size: 1.27 MB Location: DJIBOUTI CITY, DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Partnership and collaboration emphasized at Logistics in East Africa Forum [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Bradley Tipton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.