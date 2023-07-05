Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partnership and collaboration emphasized at Logistics in East Africa Forum [Image 8 of 8]

    Partnership and collaboration emphasized at Logistics in East Africa Forum

    DJIBOUTI CITY, DJIBOUTI

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Bradley Tipton 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Representatives from the Djibouti Armed Forces attend the Logistics in East Africa Forum at the Djibouti Kempinski Palace, in Djibouti, July 19, 2023. The representatives gathered informationand networked with other logisticians during the forum. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bradley Tipton)

