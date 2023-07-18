Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talisman Sabre 2023 | Australian Army Special Forces Group Hosts Key Leader Engagement with 1st SFG (A) Green Berets [Image 4 of 4]

    Talisman Sabre 2023 | Australian Army Special Forces Group Hosts Key Leader Engagement with 1st SFG (A) Green Berets

    HOLSWORTHY, NSW, AUSTRALIA

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Caleb Woodburn 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific

    Brig. Gen. Nathan Juchniewicz, commander of Special Forces Group, Australian Army, greets U.S. Army Lt. Col. James Self, with 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), during a Talisman Sabre 23 key leader engagement at Holsworthy Barracks in New South Wales, Australia, July 20, 2023. The Australia-U.S. alliance remains a critical defense relationship and a central pillar of both nations' national security strategy, based on shared values and a common commitment to peace and security. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caleb Woodburn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    This work, Talisman Sabre 2023 | Australian Army Special Forces Group Hosts Key Leader Engagement with 1st SFG (A) Green Berets [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Caleb Woodburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

