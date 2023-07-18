Talisman Sabre 2023 | Australian Army Special Forces Group Hosts Key Leader Engagement with 1st SFG (A) Green Berets

Brig. Gen. Nathan Juchniewicz, commander of Special Forces Group, Australian Army, greets U.S. Army Lt. Col. James Self, with 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), during a Talisman Sabre 23 key leader engagement at Holsworthy Barracks in New South Wales, Australia, July 20, 2023. The Australia-U.S. alliance remains a critical defense relationship and a central pillar of both nations' national security strategy, based on shared values and a common commitment to peace and security. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caleb Woodburn)

