CNATT Parking Lot Clean Up

230721-N-OG286-1068 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (July 21, 2022) Sailors from Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT) detachment Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi clean up a parking lot during a volunteer event July 21, 2023. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 30 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)

