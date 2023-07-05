Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNATT Parking Lot Clean Up [Image 5 of 7]

    CNATT Parking Lot Clean Up

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Henry Liu 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    230721-N-OG286-1068 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (July 21, 2022) Sailors from Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT) detachment Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi clean up a parking lot during a volunteer event July 21, 2023. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 30 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNATT Parking Lot Clean Up [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Henry Liu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Volunteer
    Japan
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    NAF Atsugi
    USN
    U.S. Navy

