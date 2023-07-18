Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MH-60R Seahawk delivered to HSM-41 after first Australian-led PMI [Image 8 of 8]

    MH-60R Seahawk delivered to HSM-41 after first Australian-led PMI

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aron Montano 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    230719-N-VD554-1226 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (July 19, 2023) – U.S. Navy Sailors and U.S. Air Force Airmen offload a U.S. Navy MH-60R Seahawk on Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., July 19, 2023, for delivery to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 41, following a periodic maintenance interval (PMI) completed in Nowra, Australia. This first-ever PMI conducted on a U.S. Navy MH-60R Seahawk in Australia is part of the U.S. and Royal Australian Navies’ more than 100-year partnership to advance readiness in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 18:20
    Photo ID: 7925201
    VIRIN: 230719-N-VD554-1226
    Resolution: 5036x3597
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MH-60R Seahawk delivered to HSM-41 after first Australian-led PMI [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MH-60R Seahawk delivered to HSM-41 after first Australian-led PMI
    MH-60R Seahawk delivered to HSM-41 after first Australian-led PMI
    MH-60R Seahawk delivered to HSM-41 after first Australian-led PMI
    MH-60R Seahawk delivered to HSM-41 after first Australian-led PMI
    MH-60R Seahawk delivered to HSM-41 after first Australian-led PMI
    MH-60R Seahawk delivered to HSM-41 after first Australian-led PMI
    MH-60R Seahawk delivered to HSM-41 after first Australian-led PMI
    MH-60R Seahawk delivered to HSM-41 after first Australian-led PMI

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USN
    RAN
    Global partnerships
    FlyNavy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT