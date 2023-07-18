230719-N-VD554-1226 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (July 19, 2023) – U.S. Navy Sailors and U.S. Air Force Airmen offload a U.S. Navy MH-60R Seahawk on Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., July 19, 2023, for delivery to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 41, following a periodic maintenance interval (PMI) completed in Nowra, Australia. This first-ever PMI conducted on a U.S. Navy MH-60R Seahawk in Australia is part of the U.S. and Royal Australian Navies’ more than 100-year partnership to advance readiness in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)

Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Date Posted: 07.20.2023 Photo ID: 7925201 This work, MH-60R Seahawk delivered to HSM-41 after first Australian-led PMI [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Aron Montano