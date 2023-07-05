USAFSAM continues missile community cancer study for 90 MW

Capt. Isabella Muffoletto, U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine bioenvironmental

engineer, explains the different tests to 1st Lt. Nikolai Voinoff, 321st Missile Squadron combat crew commander, at L-01 missile alert facility, or MAF, near Stoneham, Colorado, July 13, 2023. USAFSAM teams visited all of F.E. Warren Air Force Base’s MAFs as part of the ongoing missile community cancer study at all three intercontinental ballistic missile wings in Air Force Global Strike Command. While there, the teams assessed indoor air quality at each facility to include temperature, humidity, carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide levels. They also collected water and soil samples and tested for the presence of radon, polychlorinated biphenyls, organic phosphates and other potential occupational exposure hazards. USAFSAM is part of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s 711th Human Performance Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

