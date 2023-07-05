Day in the Life of the 169th MXS Munitions Shop

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kalus Ladmirault, a munitions bay chief assigned to the 316th Fighter Squadron and Airman 1st Class Carson Wood, a conventional munitions systems crew chief assigned to the 169th Maintenance Squadron attach a MAU-209 which is a Computer Control Group onto guided bomb warhead at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, July 13, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Danielle Dawson)

Date Taken: 07.13.2023
Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, US