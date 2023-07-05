Civil Affairs Soldiers build positive relationships with local Thai population

Soldiers from the 492nd Civil Affairs Detachment, U.S. Army Reserve, Arizona, sip from coconuts alongside their Royal Thai Army counterparts during a cultural day as part of Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2023 in Lop Buri, Thailand, July 16, 2023. Hanuman Guardian is an annual, bilateral army-to-army exercise hosted by the Royal Thai Army with elements from U.S. Army Pacific. HG is designed to improve humanitarian assistance and disaster relief capabilities and enhance mission readiness and interoperability between the two armies while improving the quality of life in rural areas. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Low)

