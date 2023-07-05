Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Affairs Soldiers build positive relationships with local Thai population [Image 1 of 11]

    Civil Affairs Soldiers build positive relationships with local Thai population

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    07.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Low 

    104th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 492nd Civil Affairs Detachment, U.S. Army Reserve, Arizona, sip from coconuts alongside their Royal Thai Army counterparts during a cultural day as part of Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2023 in Lop Buri, Thailand, July 16, 2023. Hanuman Guardian is an annual, bilateral army-to-army exercise hosted by the Royal Thai Army with elements from U.S. Army Pacific. HG is designed to improve humanitarian assistance and disaster relief capabilities and enhance mission readiness and interoperability between the two armies while improving the quality of life in rural areas. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Low)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 07:35
    Location: LOP BURI, TH 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil Affairs Soldiers build positive relationships with local Thai population [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Ashley Low, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    COARNG
    USARPAC
    Hanuman Guardian
    HG23

