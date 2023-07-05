Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    France Assumes Command of Multinational Naval Task Force Patrolling Middle East [Image 1 of 2]

    France Assumes Command of Multinational Naval Task Force Patrolling Middle East

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    MANAMA, Bahrain (July 20, 2023) United Kingdom Royal Navy Capt. James Byron, left; Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, center; and French Navy Capt. Yannick Bossu, new commander of Combined Task Force 150; render honors on stage during a change of command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, July 20, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams)

