France Assumes Command of Multinational Naval Task Force Patrolling Middle East

MANAMA, Bahrain (July 20, 2023) United Kingdom Royal Navy Capt. James Byron, left; Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, center; and French Navy Capt. Yannick Bossu, new commander of Combined Task Force 150; render honors on stage during a change of command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, July 20, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams)

Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Location: MANAMA, BH