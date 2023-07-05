MANAMA, Bahrain (July 20, 2023) United Kingdom Royal Navy Capt. James Byron, left; Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, center; and French Navy Capt. Yannick Bossu, new commander of Combined Task Force 150; render honors on stage during a change of command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, July 20, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams)
France Assumes Command of Multinational Naval Task Force Patrolling Middle East
