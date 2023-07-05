Joint Force knowledge exchange

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Task Force 51, 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5) met with a Saudi armed forces delegation aboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain to exchange knowledge and procedures about joint task force operations, July 19, 2023. TF 51/5 is a Joint Task Force-Capable (JTF-C) Headquarters, that responds to crises and contingencies; coordinates, plans, and executes operations; conducts theater security cooperation; and advances emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in support of CENTCOM, Fifth Fleet and Marine Forces Central Command theater objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

