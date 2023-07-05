Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Force knowledge exchange [Image 2 of 4]

    Joint Force knowledge exchange

    BAHRAIN

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla   

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Task Force 51, 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5) met with a Saudi armed forces delegation aboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain to exchange knowledge and procedures about joint task force operations, July 19, 2023. TF 51/5 is a Joint Task Force-Capable (JTF-C) Headquarters, that responds to crises and contingencies; coordinates, plans, and executes operations; conducts theater security cooperation; and advances emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in support of CENTCOM, Fifth Fleet and Marine Forces Central Command theater objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 01:54
    Photo ID: 7923293
    VIRIN: 230719-M-AU949-1007
    Resolution: 6620x4413
    Size: 6.36 MB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Force knowledge exchange [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    MARCENT
    Saudi Arabia
    NAVCENT
    Joint Task Force
    TF 51/5

