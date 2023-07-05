Competitors come out swinging for intramural home run derby at Camp Zama’s Rambler Field

Competitors came out swinging for Camp Zama MWR's home run derby, held July 19 at Rambler Field!



Each batter tried to hit as many home runs as he or she could before getting 10 "outs" (a swing and a miss, a foul ball or any hit that didn't go over the fence [or the infield dirt for the female competitors]).



Winning first place in the women's division with two home runs was Yuumi Imazato, assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Japan. In second place with one home run was Natasha Sanchez, representing U.S. Army MEDDAC-Japan.



Winning first place in the men's division with two home runs was Yuta Sudo, assigned to Japan District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. In second place with one home run was Jermaine Allen, assigned to the 78th Signal Battalion.



Congratulations to all the winners and competitors for coming out and earning points in the first event of the 2023-24 Commander's Cup!

