230718-N-NO246-1001 WASHINGTON (July 18, 2023) MU1 Kristine Hsia, from Long Island, N.Y., performs with the Navy Band Commodores. The Commodores presented a concert at the U.S. Navy Memorial. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 20:02
|Photo ID:
|7922919
|VIRIN:
|230718-N-NO246-1207
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.95 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform at the U.S. Navy Memorial [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Ava Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT