SPP is enduring answer to global security threats

Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan Caine, associate director for military affairs with the Central Intelligence Agency speaks about global threats and challenges during the Department of Defense and National Guard State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference at National Harbor, Maryland, July 17, 2023.



The SPP program pairs Guard elements with partner nations worldwide, building enduring relationships through mutual training exchanges that strengthen security, improve interoperability and enhance readiness of U.S. and partner forces. Established in July 1993, the program began with less than a dozen partnerships and has grown to include 100 countries representing more than 50 percent of the world’s nations. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Pete Morrison)

