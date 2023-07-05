Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPP is enduring answer to global security threats

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Peter Morrison 

    First Army

    Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan Caine, associate director for military affairs with the Central Intelligence Agency speaks about global threats and challenges during the Department of Defense and National Guard State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference at National Harbor, Maryland, July 17, 2023.

    The SPP program pairs Guard elements with partner nations worldwide, building enduring relationships through mutual training exchanges that strengthen security, improve interoperability and enhance readiness of U.S. and partner forces. Established in July 1993, the program began with less than a dozen partnerships and has grown to include 100 countries representing more than 50 percent of the world’s nations. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Pete Morrison)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 18:05
    Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US 
    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    CIA
    National Guard
    Central Intelligence Agency
    SPP30

