Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro meets with Brig. Gen. Michelle A. Link, deputy commander, Joint Task Force Red Hill, at U.S. Pacific Fleet Headquarters on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 18, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 16:44
|Photo ID:
|7922278
|VIRIN:
|230718-N-UL352-1018
|Resolution:
|3009x2257
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECNAV Visits Pearl Harbor [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT