    SECNAV Visits Pearl Harbor [Image 1 of 2]

    SECNAV Visits Pearl Harbor

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro meets with Brig. Gen. Michelle A. Link, deputy commander, Joint Task Force Red Hill, at U.S. Pacific Fleet Headquarters on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 18, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

