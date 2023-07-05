Fort Campbell teen named Midwest Region Military Youth of the Year

Xavier Branch, a member of the Fort Campbell Bastogne Teen Center, was recently named the Boys and Girls Clubs (BGCA) of America’s Midwest Region Military Youth of the Year for 2023. Xavier was awarded the BGCA Midwest Region trophy after winning the regional competition, June 29, in Chicago, Ill. (Photo by Veronica Mandez)

