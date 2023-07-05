Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Campbell teen named Midwest Region Military Youth of the Year

    UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Xavier Branch, a member of the Fort Campbell Bastogne Teen Center, was recently named the Boys and Girls Clubs (BGCA) of America’s Midwest Region Military Youth of the Year for 2023. Xavier was awarded the BGCA Midwest Region trophy after winning the regional competition, June 29, in Chicago, Ill. (Photo by Veronica Mandez)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 16:50
    Location: US
    Midwest
    BGCA
    CYP
    Military Youth of the Year
    2023

