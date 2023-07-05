Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORSOUTH visits CFMCC watch floor during UNITAS LXIV [Image 2 of 2]

    MARFORSOUTH visits CFMCC watch floor during UNITAS LXIV

    CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hunter Harwell 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA (July 19, 2023) - U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. David Bellon, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve, speaks with UNITAS LXIV exercise participants from the Colombian Navy during a tour of the Combined Forces Maritime Component Command (CFMCC) watch floor aboard Colombian Base Naval Logistica ARC "Bolivar" during UNITAS LXIV, July 19, 2023. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Colombia, it brings together multinational forces from 20 partner nations, including 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 people. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface, and submarine systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hunter S. Harwell)

    MARFORSOUTH
    Partner Nations
    UNITAS
    UNITAS LXIV
    USNAVSOUTH/ U.S. 4th Fleet

