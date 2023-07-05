MARFORSOUTH visits CFMCC watch floor during UNITAS LXIV

CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA (July 19, 2023) - U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. David Bellon, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve, speaks with UNITAS LXIV exercise participants from the Colombian Navy during a tour of the Combined Forces Maritime Component Command (CFMCC) watch floor aboard Colombian Base Naval Logistica ARC "Bolivar" during UNITAS LXIV, July 19, 2023. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Colombia, it brings together multinational forces from 20 partner nations, including 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 people. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface, and submarine systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hunter S. Harwell)

