    Col. Ken Dwyer speaks at 3BCT Spiritual Fitness Lunch [Image 2 of 4]

    Col. Ken Dwyer speaks at 3BCT Spiritual Fitness Lunch

    UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division

    Colonel Kenneth Dwyer, Commander of the Leader Training Brigade at Fort Jackson, S.C., spoke to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers during a Spiritual Fitness lunch on July 14, 2023, at Fort Liberty, N.C. Col. Dwyer is a Silver Star recipient for serving with gallantry and intrepidity during combat operations in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2006, Afghanistan. He was critically injured by an air burst Rocket Propelled Grenade, resulting in the amputation of his left hand and the removal of his left eye. Seventeen years later, Col. Dwyer is still serving his country with expert-level leadership and has earned more jumps than he had before his injury. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    This work, Col. Ken Dwyer speaks at 3BCT Spiritual Fitness Lunch [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

