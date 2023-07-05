Precision and Skill

Marines with Marine Barracks Washington execute “pass and review” during a Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington D.C., June 26, 2023. The hosting official for the evening was Lieutenant General Matthew G. Glavy, Deputy Commandant for Information, and the guest of honor was The Honorable Brooks D. Tucker, President, Our Community Salutes. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

