Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    114th Minimal Care Detachment Medical Sick Call Operations During Tradewinds 2023 [Image 2 of 2]

    114th Minimal Care Detachment Medical Sick Call Operations During Tradewinds 2023

    GUYANA

    07.16.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Josh Ford (front) and Sgt. Jesus Hernandez (back), assigned to the 114th Minimal Care Detachment, prescribes a patient medication during sick call to get troops healthy and continue with their joint training , during Tradewinds23 exercise, at Camp Stephenson, Guyana, July 17, 2023. Tradewinds 2023 is a U.S. Southern Command sponsored multidimensional exercise, designed to strengthen partner nations across land, air, sea and cyber by focusing on security threats, interoperability, promoting human rights, and disaster and crisis management operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 08:49
    Photo ID: 7921172
    VIRIN: 230717-A-OQ463-1002
    Resolution: 6496x4480
    Size: 0 B
    Location: GY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 114th Minimal Care Detachment Medical Sick Call Operations During Tradewinds 2023 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    114th Minimal Care Detachment Medical Sick Call Operations During Tradewinds 2023
    114th Minimal Care Detachment Medical Sick Call Operations During Tradewinds 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partnerships
    Tradewinds
    Enduring Promise
    TW23
    114th Minimal Care Detachment
    Tradewinds 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT