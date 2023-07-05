Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Normandy Daily Operations [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Normandy Daily Operations

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.18.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230718-N-LK647-1180 ADRIATIC SEA (July 18, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Michael Ragusa, chief engineer, USS Normandy, welcomes sailors from the Italian guided-missile frigate ITS Carabiniere (F-593) to the Combat Information Center during a tour of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), July 18, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey

