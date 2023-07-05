Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pathfinders welcome new commander, solidify headquarters transition to RAF Fairford [Image 11 of 11]

    Pathfinders welcome new commander, solidify headquarters transition to RAF Fairford

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Dennis Phillips, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, speaks during a change of command ceremony at RAF Fairford, England, July 18, 2023. The change of command ceremony signifies the transition of responsibility and command from one party to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 07:09
    VIRIN: 230718-F-VS137-1011
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
    RAF Fairford
    USAFE
    England
    Change of Command
    501st Combat Support Wing
    Third Air Force

