Marara 22: Land Crab

A land crab makes its way across a flightline outside of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during an exercise in Tahiti, French Polynesia, May 11, 2022. Marara 22 a multinational training that advances partners’ abilities to address complex and future contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 02:58
|Photo ID:
|7920791
|VIRIN:
|230719-F-KS661-1001
|Resolution:
|2053x2053
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|TAHITI, PF
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
