Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marara 22: Land Crab

    Marara 22: Land Crab

    TAHITI, FRENCH POLYNESIA

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A land crab makes its way across a flightline outside of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during an exercise in Tahiti, French Polynesia, May 11, 2022. Marara 22 a multinational training that advances partners’ abilities to address complex and future contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 02:58
    Photo ID: 7920791
    VIRIN: 230719-F-KS661-1001
    Resolution: 2053x2053
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: TAHITI, PF
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marara 22: Land Crab, by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota
    C-130J
    C-130
    crab
    Marara
    Marara22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT