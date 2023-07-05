Oregon Army Aviation Holds Spouse Orientation Flight

Oregon Army National Guard spouses board an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter during a military spouse orientation flight on July 15, 2023, in Salem, Oregon. The Spouse Orientation Flight Program, overseen by the Army National Guard and managed at the State Army Aviation Officer level, seeks to increase spouse understanding of both their Soldier's mission and unit. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department)

Date Taken: 07.15.2023
Location: SALEM, OR, US