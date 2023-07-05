Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Army Aviation Holds Spouse Orientation Flight [Image 7 of 7]

    Oregon Army Aviation Holds Spouse Orientation Flight

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2023

    Photo by Maj. Leslie Reed 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard spouses board an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter during a military spouse orientation flight on July 15, 2023, in Salem, Oregon. The Spouse Orientation Flight Program, overseen by the Army National Guard and managed at the State Army Aviation Officer level, seeks to increase spouse understanding of both their Soldier's mission and unit. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 19:48
    Photo ID: 7920225
    VIRIN: 230715-Z-NJ272-1009
    Resolution: 3640x5776
    Size: 8.78 MB
    Location: SALEM, OR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon Army Aviation Holds Spouse Orientation Flight [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Leslie Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon Army National Guard
    HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter

