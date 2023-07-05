Oregon Army National Guard spouses board an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter during a military spouse orientation flight on July 15, 2023, in Salem, Oregon. The Spouse Orientation Flight Program, overseen by the Army National Guard and managed at the State Army Aviation Officer level, seeks to increase spouse understanding of both their Soldier's mission and unit. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 19:48
|Photo ID:
|7920225
|VIRIN:
|230715-Z-NJ272-1009
|Resolution:
|3640x5776
|Size:
|8.78 MB
|Location:
|SALEM, OR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Oregon Army Aviation Holds Spouse Orientation Flight [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Leslie Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT