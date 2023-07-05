Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maritime Support Purpose Force (MSPF) Hook and Climb

    Maritime Support Purpose Force (MSPF) Hook and Climb

    UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alisha Gleason 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 17, 2023) Marine Corps Maritime Support Purpose Force (MSPF) perform a hook and climb evolution during visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) training in the well deck aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alisha Gleason)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 18:02
    Location: US
    USS Bataan
    Wasp-Class
    Hook and Climb
    Maritime Support Purpose Force

