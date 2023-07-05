Maritime Support Purpose Force (MSPF) Hook and Climb

ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 17, 2023) Marine Corps Maritime Support Purpose Force (MSPF) perform a hook and climb evolution during visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) training in the well deck aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alisha Gleason)

