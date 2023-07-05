Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Museum provides free LEGO History program at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story library [Image 2 of 3]

    Naval Museum provides free LEGO History program at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story library

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Virginia Beach, Va. (July 17, 2023). Attendees build LEGO ship models of various historic ships as part of an interactive Brick by Brick: LEGO shipbuilding program at the library onboard Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. The free program was facilitated by Matt Headrick, a Military Educator at the Hampton Roads Naval museum and was provided as part of the library’s summertime LEGO club. Participants had the opportunity to learn about shipbuilding and take in some naval history of the region during an engaging presentation before building LEGO ships with pieces and plans provided by the museum. The program is part of the free educational outreaches provided by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. (U.S. Navy photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Shipbuilding
    MWR
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Naval History
    LEGO

