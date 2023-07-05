USS Carter Hall Conducts Protestant Service

230716-N-ED646-2004- ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 16, 2023) Marines, assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, engage in Protestant Service in the chapel aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

