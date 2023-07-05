36 CRG and 554 RHS repair roofs in the Guam community

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 554th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer and the 36th Contingency response Group build a roof in the Guam community, July 14, 2023. Since Typhoon Mawar in May of 2023, members of the 36th Contingency Response Group have been assisting the local community in an ongoing project to restore the island. This outreach event was the 100th roof they have repaired in the community since the storm. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Allison Martin)

