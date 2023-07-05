Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36 CRG and 554 RHS repair roofs in the Guam community [Image 6 of 6]

    36 CRG and 554 RHS repair roofs in the Guam community

    UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Allison Martin 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 554th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer and the 36th Contingency response Group build a roof in the Guam community, July 14, 2023. Since Typhoon Mawar in May of 2023, members of the 36th Contingency Response Group have been assisting the local community in an ongoing project to restore the island. This outreach event was the 100th roof they have repaired in the community since the storm. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Allison Martin)

    This work, 36 CRG and 554 RHS repair roofs in the Guam community [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Allison Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Mawar
    36th Contingency Response
    Group 544th Red Horse Squadron

