U.S. Marines with Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 23d Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, pose for a group photo during UNITAS LXIV on Base de entrenamiento de infantería de marina (Colombian Marine Corps training base) Covenas, Colombia, July 17, 2023. UNITAS, hosted by Colombia this year, is the world’s longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Salazar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2023 Date Posted: 07.17.2023 21:39 Photo ID: 7917956 VIRIN: 230717-M-VM946-1023 Resolution: 5965x3789 Size: 917.65 KB Location: COVENAS, CO Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UNITAS 2023: Lima Company, 3/23 Group Photo [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Christian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.