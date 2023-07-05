State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference

Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, delivers keynote remarks during the 30th Anniversary Conference for the Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program at National Harbor, Maryland, July 17, 2023. The SPP pairs Guard elements from every state, territory and the District of Columbia, with partner nations worldwide to build enduring relationships through mutual training exchanges that strengthen security, improve interoperability and enhance readiness of U.S. and partner forces. Established in July 1993, the program began with less than a dozen partnerships and has grown to include 100 countries representing more than 50 percent of the world’s nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

