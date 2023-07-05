Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference [Image 1 of 5]

    State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, delivers keynote remarks during the 30th Anniversary Conference for the Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program at National Harbor, Maryland, July 17, 2023. The SPP pairs Guard elements from every state, territory and the District of Columbia, with partner nations worldwide to build enduring relationships through mutual training exchanges that strengthen security, improve interoperability and enhance readiness of U.S. and partner forces. Established in July 1993, the program began with less than a dozen partnerships and has grown to include 100 countries representing more than 50 percent of the world’s nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 21:36
    Photo ID: 7917948
    VIRIN: 230717-Z-VX744-1525
    Resolution: 6595x4397
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Mark A. Milley
    Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program
    #SPP30

