    Rear Admiral Cynthia Kuehner Retirement Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    Rear Admiral Cynthia Kuehner Retirement Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Raphael McCorey 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    SAN DIEGO (Jul. 14, 2023) Rear Adm. Darin Via, Acting Surgeon General of the Navy, gives remarks as the presiding officer during Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner's retirement ceremony aboard museum ship USS Midway July 14. Kuehner commissioned as an Ensign in 1991 and served in the Navy for 33 years to retire as the 26th Director of the Navy Nurse Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raphael McCorey)

    This work, Rear Admiral Cynthia Kuehner Retirement Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Raphael McCorey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Midway
    Retirement
    Nurse Corps
    RDML Kuehner
    Acting Surgeon General

