Rear Admiral Cynthia Kuehner Retirement Ceremony

SAN DIEGO (Jul. 14, 2023) Rear Adm. Darin Via, Acting Surgeon General of the Navy, gives remarks as the presiding officer during Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner's retirement ceremony aboard museum ship USS Midway July 14. Kuehner commissioned as an Ensign in 1991 and served in the Navy for 33 years to retire as the 26th Director of the Navy Nurse Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raphael McCorey)

