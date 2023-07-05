Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ships Underway for UNITAS LXIV [Image 4 of 4]

    Ships Underway for UNITAS LXIV

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    07.15.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    CARIBBEAN SEA (July 15, 2023) UNITAS multinational forces work aboard Peruvian Navy ship, BAP Pisco (AMP 156), discuss the ships current operations as it conducts a series of drills and maneuvers while participating in UNITAS LXIV, July 15, 2023. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Colombia, it brings together multinational forces from 20 partner nations, including 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 people. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface, and submarine systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g Nicko West)

    USN
    UNITAS
    UNITAS LXIV
    UNITAS 2023

