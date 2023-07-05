Ships Underway for UNITAS LXIV

CARIBBEAN SEA (July 15, 2023) UNITAS multinational forces work aboard Peruvian Navy ship, BAP Pisco (AMP 156), discuss the ships current operations as it conducts a series of drills and maneuvers while participating in UNITAS LXIV, July 15, 2023. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Colombia, it brings together multinational forces from 20 partner nations, including 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 people. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface, and submarine systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g Nicko West)

Date Taken: 07.15.2023 Date Posted: 07.17.2023