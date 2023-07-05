Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The U.S. Government, through USAID, is committed to improving the quality of technical and vocational education and training in Egypt to meet the changing needs of a growing job market.

    CAIRO, EGYPT

    04.14.2023

    In 2023, Acting USAID Mission Director Margaret Sancho and the Minister of Education and Technical Education Reda Hegazy attended the inauguration of Fathalla International Applied Technology School (IATS) in Alexandria To date, the USAID-funded Workforce Egypt project, in partnership with Egypt’s Ministry of Education and Technical Education and the private sector, has launched five International Applied Technology Schools in Sharqia, Alexandria, Giza, Assiut, and Minya, and plans to open five additional schools for the 2023-2024 academic year. Our partnership is focused on upgrading technical education to meet the needs of the job market and connect skilled students to in-demand jobs.
    The United States and Egypt share the belief that equitable access to high-quality education is the foundation of sustained economic growth. Through our strong partnership across the education sector we are committed to supporting Egypt on its path to achieving Vision 2030.

