    The 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron and the United State Department of Agriculture team up! [Image 3 of 4]

    The 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron and the United State Department of Agriculture team up!

    KUWAIT

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Maj. Heather Bashor 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Jordan Linnell, wildlife biologist for the United States Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services and Senior Airman Jamie Boyd, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pest management journeyman, work together to catch and relocate the Arabian Red Fox at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 11, 2023. The USDA and CE work together to maintain safe airfield operations while minimizing the impact on local wildlife.

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 07:43
    VIRIN: 230711-F-ZJ247-1003
    Location: KW
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron and the United State Department of Agriculture team up! [Image 4 of 4], by Maj. Heather Bashor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    Civil Engineers
    USDA
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    Kuwait

