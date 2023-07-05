The 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron and the United State Department of Agriculture team up!

Jordan Linnell, wildlife biologist for the United States Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services and Senior Airman Jamie Boyd, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pest management journeyman, work together to catch and relocate the Arabian Red Fox at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 11, 2023. The USDA and CE work together to maintain safe airfield operations while minimizing the impact on local wildlife.

