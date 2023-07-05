USAG Rheinland-Pfalz intern shares passion for educating customers on occupational safety, health

Michael Kah, an intern with the Safety and Occupational Health Division at U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz in Kaiserslautern, Germany, performs an electrical safety check up July 17 at Rhine Ordnance Barracks. Kah has worked with the U.S. Army for over 20 years.

