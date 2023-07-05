Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz intern shares passion for educating customers on occupational safety, health [Image 2 of 3]

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz intern shares passion for educating customers on occupational safety, health

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Michael Kah, an intern with the Safety and Occupational Health Division at U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz in Kaiserslautern, Germany, performs an electrical safety check up July 17 at Rhine Ordnance Barracks. Kah has worked with the U.S. Army for over 20 years.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 06:07
    Photo ID: 7915819
    VIRIN: 230717-A-JM046-8133
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz intern shares passion for educating customers on occupational safety, health [Image 3 of 3], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz intern shares passion for educating customers on occupational safety, health
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz intern shares passion for educating customers on occupational safety, health
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz intern shares passion for educating customers on occupational safety, health

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz intern shares passion for educating customers on occupational safety, health

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ArmyStrong
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz
    Strongertogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT