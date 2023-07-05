Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRTC Operations Group Assumption of Responsibilty [Image 1 of 3]

    JRTC Operations Group Assumption of Responsibilty

    FORT JOHNSON, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Capt. Jermaine Branch 

    Joint Readiness Training Center Public Affairs

    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael D. Hall addresses attendees during his Assumption of Responsibilty ceremony held July 13, at the Operations Group Headquarters at Fort Johnson, Louisiana.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2023 18:12
    Photo ID: 7915105
    VIRIN: 230716-A-VU121-1001
    Resolution: 1508x1266
    Size: 586.34 KB
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, JRTC Operations Group Assumption of Responsibilty [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Jermaine Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JRTC
    Senior NCO Advisor

