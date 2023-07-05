CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA (July 16, 2023) An Aerosonde MK4.7 Hybrid Quad unmanned aerial vehicle lands at the Club Naval Castillogrande during UNITAS LXIV, July 16, 2023. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Colombia, it brings together multinational forces from 20 partner nations, including 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 people. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface, and submarine systems. Forces will conduct operations off the coast of Cartagena, Colombia, and ashore in Covenas and Barranquilla, Colombia, through July 21. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hunter S. Harwell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2023 Date Posted: 07.16.2023 17:49 Photo ID: 7915102 VIRIN: 230716-N-RL456-1048 Resolution: 2097x3235 Size: 1.3 MB Location: CARTAGENA, CO Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UNITAS LXIV Aerosonde Demonstration [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Hunter Harwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.