    KM23: Goldie River SWA Huts [Image 4 of 7]

    PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney White 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Juan Benitez Rodriguez, a native of Coachella, California and a network administrator with Task Force Koa Moana 23, poses for a photograph on Goldie River Training Camp, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, July 14, 2023. Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2023 02:48
    Photo ID: 7914753
    VIRIN: 230714-M-HG547-1003
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: PORT MORESBY, PG 
    Hometown: COACHELLA, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KM23: Goldie River SWA Huts [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Courtney White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1st MLG
    I MEF
    Papua New Guinea
    PNG
    Koa Moana
    KM23

