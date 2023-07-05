UNITAS 2023: Water Survival

U.S. Marines with Lima Company 3rd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, along with partner nations, conduct swimming techniques in a water survival course during UNITAS LXIV on Base de entrenamiento de Infantería de marina (Colombian Marine Corps training base) Coveñas, Colombia, July 13, 2023. UNITAS, which is taking place in Colombia this year, is the world’s longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Salazar)

