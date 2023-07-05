U.S. Air Force Col. Samuel Stitt, right, accepts command of the 54th Fighter Group from U.S. Air Force Col. Brad Spears, 49th Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 14, 2023. The change of command ceremony is an American military tradition deeply rooted in history, signifying the authority of the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.14.2023 16:38 Photo ID: 7913233 VIRIN: 230714-F-NB682-1034 Resolution: 4461x2974 Size: 819.45 KB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 54th Fighter Group change of command [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Corinna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.