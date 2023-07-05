Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    54th Fighter Group change of command [Image 4 of 4]

    54th Fighter Group change of command

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Samuel Stitt, right, accepts command of the 54th Fighter Group from U.S. Air Force Col. Brad Spears, 49th Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 14, 2023. The change of command ceremony is an American military tradition deeply rooted in history, signifying the authority of the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Holloman Air Force Base
    change of command
    54th Fighter Group

