U.S. Air Force Col. Samuel Stitt, right, accepts command of the 54th Fighter Group from U.S. Air Force Col. Brad Spears, 49th Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 14, 2023. The change of command ceremony is an American military tradition deeply rooted in history, signifying the authority of the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 16:38
|Photo ID:
|7913233
|VIRIN:
|230714-F-NB682-1034
|Resolution:
|4461x2974
|Size:
|819.45 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 54th Fighter Group change of command [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Corinna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
