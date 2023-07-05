Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Sector Anchorage holds change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    Coast Guard Sector Anchorage holds change of command ceremony

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2014

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Melissa McKenzie 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Capt. Christopher Culpepper relieved Capt. Leanne Lusk as commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Anchorage during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, July 14, 2023. Rear Adm. Megan Dean, commander, Coast Guard 17th District, presided over the event. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Melissa E. F. McKenzie.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Sector Anchorage holds change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Melissa McKenzie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard Sector Anchorage

